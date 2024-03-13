CM Mamata’S Brother Softens Tone After Snub, Says He Will Not Contest As An Independent Candidate

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 13 (IANS) With West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday threatening to sever all ties with her brother for planning to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls independently, Swapan Banerjee a.k.a. Babun, softened his stand dramatically within a few hours.

After claiming in the morning that he might contest as an independent candidate from the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency, where the Trinamool Congress has fielded former Indian football player Prasun Banerjee, the CM's younger brother withdrew his threat in the afternoon.

Claiming that the decision to contest as an independent candidate stands withdrawn, Swapan Banerjee said that he would speak to the CM and settle things after returning to Kolkata from New Delhi.

“Right now I am in New Delhi. I will be going back to Kolkata every soon and after that I will speak to the Chief Minister. She is my elder sister and also my guardian. So she has rightly said what she felt. I will go back and talk to her to settle things,” Swapan Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have ridiculed the entire development.

According to BJP's former National Vice President, Dilip Ghosh, such things are inevitable in a party which follows no basic political ideology or philosophy.

“Those who are with the Trinamool Congress are there just to earn money through unfair means. So infighting over the share of money and positions of power is inevitable,” Ghosh said.

West Bengal Congress President, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the infighting in Trinamool Congress was now seeping into the family of the Chief Minister.

“Such things are inevitable when greed becomes the base of any political party,” he said.