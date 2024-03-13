India declines altering policies to suit Tesla

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with news agency PTI, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, asserted that New Delhi will not alter its policies to accommodate Tesla's entry into the Indian market. The statement comes in response to Tesla's reported request for tariff concessions to offset customs duties on imported cars, a prerequisite for the electric vehicle (EV) giant to establish its manufacturing unit in India.



Presently, cars valued over USD40,000, when factoring in cost, insurance, and freight, incur a 100 percent customs tax, while those under USD40,000 face a 70 percent import duty. Despite Tesla's request for concessions, Minister Goyal emphasized that the government does not tailor its policies for any individual company, emphasizing the need to attract various global investors rather than adapting rules for a specific entity.



"Everybody is free to make their demands. But that does not mean that the government will necessarily take a decision," stated Minister Goyal, highlighting the government's commitment to maintaining a level playing field for all businesses operating in the country.



Simultaneously, Goyal acknowledged the government's active efforts to collaborate with potential investors from Europe, the United States, the Far East, Japan, and Korea. The focus on fostering partnerships aligns with India's broader strategy to attract a diverse range of global players rather than being swayed by specific demands from individual companies.



In the evolving landscape of India's electric vehicle market, currently dominated by local giant TATA with four models on the market, Tesla's entry has been highly anticipated. However, the government's stance underscores its dedication to formulating policies that create a conducive environment for multiple international investors, ensuring a fair and competitive market.



Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, has previously voiced concerns about India's import duties, labeling them as the highest globally. Following a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Musk's state visit to the United States last year, Musk claimed that the Indian leader was encouraging Tesla to make significant investments in the country.



As Tesla navigates the complexities of the Indian market, the government's commitment to maintaining a consistent policy framework sends a clear message about its determination to foster a business environment that encourages widespread investment rather than bending regulations for individual companies.

