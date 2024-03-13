EU outlaws sanctions dodging

(MENAFN) In a significant move to fortify its sanctions regime, the European Parliament has approved a directive criminalizing the violation and circumvention of European Union (EU) sanctions. The directive, outlined in a document published on the legislative body's website on Tuesday, marks a comprehensive effort to combat sanctions evasion within the European Union.



The directive highlights that not only will the act of violating sanctions be deemed a punishable offense, but providing financial services or legal advisory services that contravene these restrictions will also be subject to legal consequences. The new law establishes consistent definitions for violations, encompassing actions such as failing to freeze funds, disregarding travel bans or arms embargoes, transferring funds to sanctioned individuals, or engaging in business with state-owned entities from countries under sanctions.



Under the provisions of the directive, courts across the European Union member states will be obligated to impose prison sentences of up to five years on individuals found guilty of violating or circumventing sanctions. Additionally, "dissuasive" fines will be issued for companies engaging in such activities. The directive aims to establish a common definition of violations and outlines minimum penalties to ensure a unified and robust approach to sanctions enforcement.



The European Union's decision to strengthen its sanctions framework comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning its stance on Russia. Last month, Brussels implemented its 13th package of sanctions against Russia, introducing restrictions on the trade of dual-use goods, technologies, and electronic components that could potentially be utilized by Russia's military-industrial complex. The European Union's sanctions against Russia, which include trade embargoes, travel bans, and individual sanctions against Russian businessmen and public officials, underscore its commitment to addressing the conflict in Ukraine.



Notably, Western countries have collectively frozen approximately USD300 billion in assets belonging to the Russian central bank since the onset of the Ukraine conflict. The European Union is currently exploring mechanisms to seize the interest earned from these assets held at the Euroclear clearinghouse. However, the approach to expropriating frozen assets for the benefit of Ukraine remains a topic of contention among member states.



The adoption of this directive signifies the European Union's determination to enhance the effectiveness of its sanctions policy, ensuring a more stringent and cohesive approach to combat violations and evasions. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, the European Union's commitment to reinforcing its sanctions framework reflects its resolve to uphold international norms and promote a rules-based system.

