India inks USD100 billion trade agreement with European bloc

(MENAFN) In a historic move, New Delhi has solidified a significant trade and economic partnership with a bloc comprising four European nations, marking a momentous agreement that encompasses a USD100 billion investment over the next 15 years. The Trade and Economic Participation Agreement (TEPA), signed in New Delhi last Saturday, represents a pivotal commitment between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), consisting of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.



Under the terms of TEPA, India has pledged to reduce import tariffs on goods from the four EFTA nations, fostering better economic integration and more resilient supply chains. The accord is anticipated to yield numerous benefits, ranging from increased trade and investment flows to the creation of up to 1 million jobs in India, as highlighted in a statement by the EFTA.



The $100 billion investment commitment signals a significant step toward enhancing economic ties between the participating nations. The EFTA emphasized that the agreement would pave the way for improved opportunities for businesses, job creation, and sustained economic growth. Swiss Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin, representing the EFTA, underscored that this collaboration would result in increased foreign investment from the EFTA into India, ultimately translating into the generation of "good jobs."



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), lauded the agreement as aligned with the government's overarching vision for economic progress. Modi emphasized that the accord would create opportunities for the country's youth and hailed the economies' complementarities, terming the deal a "win-win situation for all nations."



Highlighting India's economic achievements, Prime Minister Modi underscored the remarkable "quantum leap" in the nation's economy over the last decade, surging from the 11th to the fifth-largest in the world. The timing of this agreement coincides with India's robust economic performance, recording a noteworthy 8.4 percent GDP growth from October to December 2023—the fastest pace in six quarters, according to the International Monetary Fund.



As India continues to strengthen its global economic ties, the TEPA agreement stands as a testament to the nation's commitment to fostering international collaborations and creating a conducive environment for sustained economic growth. This landmark deal not only positions India as an attractive destination for foreign investment but also sets the stage for enhanced trade relations and economic prosperity for all parties involved.

