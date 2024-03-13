Dollar stabilizes as traders assess effect of inflation data on Federal Reserve policy outlook

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the dollar maintained stability against several major currencies as market participants evaluated the implications of higher-than-expected inflation figures on the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate decisions at its upcoming meeting in June. The latest US consumer price index for February showed a notable uptick, surpassing expectations and indicating sustained inflationary pressures in the economy.



While the monthly increase of 0.4 percent aligned with forecasts, the year-on-year surge of 3.2 percent exceeded the anticipated rise of 3.1 percent, prompting analysts to question whether the Federal Reserve would pivot towards more aggressive interest rate adjustments this year. The uncertainty surrounding the central bank's policy stance was reflected in the CME Group's Fed Watch tool, which indicated a slight decline in market expectations for the timing of interest rate cuts in June, dropping to approximately 67 percent compared to 71 percent earlier in the week.



Amidst these developments, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, saw minimal movement, hovering around 102.93. Investors now turn their attention to upcoming US retail sales data, viewed as a gauge of consumer spending strength, as well as producer price figures scheduled for release later in the week.



Against the Japanese yen, the dollar remained relatively steady at 147.60 yen following a notable decline in the Japanese currency's value on Tuesday, attributed to slightly pessimistic remarks from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda regarding the nation's economic outlook. The stability in the dollar-yen exchange rate underscores the cautious sentiment prevailing in currency markets amidst evolving economic indicators and central bank policy signals.

MENAFN13032024000045015682ID1107971455