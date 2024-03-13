EU intends to start transferring money to Ukraine during this summer

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to bolster Ukraine's financial resilience amidst a decline in United States assistance, the European Commission is forging ahead with its initiative to allocate up to EUR3 billion (USD3.2 billion) from profits generated by frozen Russian assets. According to the Financial Times, Brussels aims to expedite the decision by seizing the interest earned from assets held at the Euroclear clearinghouse, with the process set to commence in February. The report suggests that a first tranche of funds could be dispatched to Kiev as early as July, contingent on securing unanimous approval from all European Union member states. The proposal is anticipated to be presented before an upcoming summit of European Union leaders.



The West has collectively frozen approximately USD300 billion in holdings belonging to the Russian central bank since the outset of the Ukraine conflict two years ago. Of this total, Euroclear, based in Brussels, holds around EUR191 billion (USD205 billion) and has accrued nearly EUR4.4 billion in interest over the past year alone. The European Commission envisions disbursing between EUR2 and EUR3 billion in revenue generated by these frozen assets this year, dependent on prevailing interest rates. European Union officials estimate that the overall profits derived from Russian funds held by Euroclear could potentially reach EUR20 billion by 2027.



The urgency of tapping into Russian assets has gained prominence following the blocking of a USD60 billion American aid package to Ukraine by the Republican-led United States Congress.



This setback has prompted Kiev to explore alternative sources of funding for its ongoing war effort. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently suggested redirecting the proceeds towards supplying weapons to Ukraine, deviating from the initial plan of utilizing the funds for reconstruction.



As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, the European Union's proactive approach to leveraging frozen Russian assets showcases a determination to provide substantial support to Ukraine, filling the void left by the stalled United States aid package. The impending decision, set to be deliberated at the upcoming European Union leaders' summit, underscores the bloc's commitment to addressing the urgent financial needs of Ukraine and contributing to the ongoing conflict resolution efforts in the region.

