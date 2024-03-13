Global dividends reach record USD1.6T in 2023, led by technology sector

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by Janus Henderson Asset Management Group has revealed that the world's largest companies disbursed over USD1.6 trillion in dividends to their shareholders in 2023, marking a new record in corporate payouts. The data underscores a notable increase of 5.6 percent compared to the previous year and a substantial 15 percent rise from 2019 levels, reflecting the robust financial performance of these corporations.



The study, encompassing the 1,200 largest companies based on market capitalization, represents approximately 85 percent of total dividends paid globally. Across 22 countries, including economic powerhouses such as the United States, France, Germany, and Indonesia, record dividend figures were recorded, with a particularly significant surge observed in Europe, amounting to a notable 17.6 percent increase.



Notably, for the first time in the study's history, two technology sector giants, Microsoft and Apple, have emerged as leaders in terms of profits redistributed to shareholders. Microsoft, boasting a profit surge of over 10 percent, and Apple have ascended to the top of the list, signaling a paradigm shift in the distribution of corporate earnings. This marks a departure from the historical dominance of other sectors in dividend payouts, signifying the growing influence of the technology sector in global markets. It's worth noting that as recently as 2014, no technology company ranked among the top ten in terms of dividend payouts.



While the raw materials sector continues to demonstrate resilience, some companies within this industry have implemented significant reductions in dividend payments to align with their profit margins. Notable examples include Brazilian company Petrobras, which ranked second in terms of profits distributed to shareholders in 2022 but did not feature among the top twenty companies in 2023. This underscores the dynamic nature of corporate dividend policies, influenced by various factors including industry performance and market conditions.



Overall, the record-breaking dividend payouts in 2023 highlight the robust financial health of major corporations worldwide and underscore the increasing prominence of the technology sector in driving shareholder returns. As companies navigate evolving market dynamics and strive to maintain profitability, dividend distributions serve as a key metric of corporate performance and investor confidence in the global economy.

