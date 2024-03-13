Chile’S 2024 Economic Uptick

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Bank of Chile announced that the country anticipates a 1.8% economic growth in 2024, with expectations to reach 2.2% by 2025.



Market specialists gave these insights on Tuesday. They also see a 1.8% rise in the GDP this quarter.



Additionally, they forecast inflation at 0.4% this month, dipping to 0.3% in April.



By year-end, the CPI might hit 3.3%, nudging above the 3% goal. The Central Bank plans to lower the policy rate to 6.5% in April.



This rate will drop to 5.0% in five months, reaching 4.5%. This step aims to curb inflation effectively.



The bank reduced this rate in January. They expect it to stabilize in the latter half of 2024, aiding post-pandemic recovery.







Experts believe Chile overcame the economic strains from the health crisis last year. This growth is vital for ongoing recovery and stability.



It reflects careful planning and adaptation to global changes.

Background

Chile witnessed a 2.5% economic upswing in January compared to the prior year, the highest since June 2022, propelled by services and goods.



Finance Minister Mario Marcel Cullell highlighted the achievement, which surpassed the 0.1% growth markets had forecasted, promising a robust start to 2024.



Echoing Cullell, Economy Minister Nicolás Grau shared the optimistic projection for 2024's economic expansion on social platforms.



Following a remarkable rise of 11.7% in 2021, the economy's growth moderated to 2.4% in 2022.



The Imacec index, reflecting monthly economic activity, increased by 1.7% from December and 1.5% on a yearly basis.



Cullell noted broad sectoral growth, including in areas that had lagged. The Central Bank identified mining and services as key growth drivers.



The non-mining sector's Imacec rose by 2.6% yearly and 1.1% monthly after adjustment.

