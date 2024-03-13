Rio De Janeiro Bus Hijacking Ends Peacefully

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On March 12, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a bus hijacking incident at the Novo Rio bus station concluded peacefully after intense negotiations.



Paulo Sérgio de Lima, a 29-year-old man with a history of robbery and previous arrests in 2019 and 2022, took control of a bus.



Lima, who was under semi-open detention, managed to seize 17 hostages during the midday crisis.



The standoff, which lasted nearly four hours, ended by 5:58 p.m. when Lima surrendered to police forces without further incident.



This event resulted in two injuries. The most serious was a 34-year-old victim who suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.



Rushed to Souza Aguiar Hospital, this individual underwent surgery and was reported to be in critical condition.







Another victim sustained minor shrapnel injuries but was treated at the scene, avoiding further escalation.



The hijacked vehicle, operated by the Sampaio company , was en route to Juiz de Fora in the Minas Gerais state.



Witnesses described a scene of chaos as Lima fired shots inside the bus, initially sparked by a malfunction in the vehicle's air conditioning system.



Passengers, seeking relief from the heat, had disembarked, only to find themselves caught in a dire situation.



The Military Police's Special Operations Battalion played a crucial role in securing the area and ensuring the safety of both hostages and bystanders.



Their swift response and successful negotiation led to Lima's surrender and the safe release of all hostages.



Authorities continued to patrol the vicinity, demonstrating a commitment to public safety.



After surrendering, authorities detained Lima and took him to the 4th Police District, where he faces charges for his actions.

