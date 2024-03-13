Bahia Secures Copa Do Brasil Quarterfinal Spot

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, March 12, at the Centenário Stadium, Bahia clinched a spot in the Copa do Brasil's third round.



They triumphed over Caxias in a gripping penalty shootout, 6-5, following a 2-2 draw in regular play.



Bahia's goals came from Cauly and Thaciano, with Caxias scoring through an own goal and Robinho.



This win represents Bahia's fourth straight advance to this stage. Guided by Rogério Ceni, Bahia now seeks to outdo their 2023 quarterfinal exit.



Meanwhile, Caxias bows out after surpassing Portuguesa Santista in round one.



Next, both clubs focus on the state semifinals. Bahia meets Jequié in the Baiano Championship , and Caxias faces Grêmio in the Gaúcho Championship on Saturday.







The match kicked off with Caxias scoring early due to a Bahia own goal. Bahia equalized through Cauly, who beat the defense for a striking goal from distance.



Later, Thaciano capitalized on a cross from Everaldo, turning the game in Bahia's favor before the break.



The second half had fewer clear chances, with Bahia trying but not securing another goal. This led to Caxias's late equalizer by Robinho, making it a tied game.



The tie moved the game to penalties. After Caxias missed two early shots, Bahia and Caxias were neck and neck until Cuesta sealed Bahia's win with a final penalty.



This victory propels Bahia forward and highlights their resilience and strategic play under pressure, setting the stage for their next Copa do Brasil challenge.

