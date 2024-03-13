(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's calmer financial outlook contrasts with yesterday's activity, focusing on the Ministry of Labor's upcoming announcement of January's employment data without a specified release time.



Eletrobras and Hypera are also poised to share crucial earnings reports today, marking a shift from the significant updates provided on Tuesday.



The latest figures showed Brazil's inflation, tracked by the IPCA , climbed to 0.83% in February, influenced by fuel and educational costs.



This increase surpassed both January's 0.42% and analyst projections.



Meanwhile, U.S. inflation, as per the CPI, rose 0.4% month-over-month in February, matching expectations.







Remarkably, the stock market ended 1.22% higher at 127,667.84 points yesterday, while the U.S. dollar saw a slight decline of 0.07%, now trading at R$ 4.9748.



Samuel Pessôa of Julius Baer and FGV Ibre praised Fernando Haddad's economic direction but warned of President Lula's possible populist pivot for appeal.

Today's Morning Call: Quiet Economic Day Ahead

U.S. markets closed higher on Tuesday, lifted by consumer inflation insights and the tech sector's performance.



The Dow Jones increased 0.61% to 39,005.49 points; the S&P 500 grew 1.12% to 5,175.27 points.



The Nasdaq jumped 1.54% to 16,265.64 points, indicating optimism in core inflation control.

