Today’S Morning Call: Quiet Economic Day Ahead

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's calmer financial outlook contrasts with yesterday's activity, focusing on the Ministry of Labor's upcoming announcement of January's employment data without a specified release time.
Eletrobras and Hypera are also poised to share crucial earnings reports today, marking a shift from the significant updates provided on Tuesday.
The latest figures showed Brazil's inflation, tracked by the IPCA , climbed to 0.83% in February, influenced by fuel and educational costs.
This increase surpassed both January's 0.42% and analyst projections.
Meanwhile, U.S. inflation, as per the CPI, rose 0.4% month-over-month in February, matching expectations.
Remarkably, the stock market ended 1.22% higher at 127,667.84 points yesterday, while the U.S. dollar saw a slight decline of 0.07%, now trading at R$ 4.9748.
Samuel Pessôa of Julius Baer and FGV Ibre praised Fernando Haddad's economic direction but warned of President Lula's possible populist pivot for appeal.
U.S. markets closed higher on Tuesday, lifted by consumer inflation insights and the tech sector's performance.
The Dow Jones increased 0.61% to 39,005.49 points; the S&P 500 grew 1.12% to 5,175.27 points.
The Nasdaq jumped 1.54% to 16,265.64 points, indicating optimism in core inflation control.
