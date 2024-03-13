French court commands booted banker to pay back USD5 million

(MENAFN) In a recent ruling, France's highest court has overturned the EUR4.5 million (USD4.9 million) unfair dismissal award granted to former BNP Paribas banker Bertrand Lavigne. The court's decision, delivered on March 6 following consultations with European Union judges, stems from Lavigne's dual legal actions in France and the United Kingdom against the same employer. The French court deemed Lavigne's claims inadmissible, given their similarity to the United Kingdom case, where he received EUR81,175 (USD104,330), effectively nullifying his 2019 victory in the Paris court of appeals.



Lavigne, who was terminated from BNP in 2013 after a 15-year career at the bank, held prominent roles in interest rate and FX trading for the Asia Pacific region in Singapore and managed a group of traders in London. His dismissal coincided with an investigation into benchmark rate rigging.



Following his termination, Lavigne asserted that he endured nearly two years without earning any income, claiming additional compensation in France after the United Kingdom court found no evidence of misconduct and affirmed his integrity.



The French court's recent decision brings an end to a decade-long legal battle, with implications for unfair dismissal cases involving multinational corporations. The ruling highlights the complexity of cross-border legal actions and raises questions about the interplay between judgments in different jurisdictions.



As Lavigne is now ordered to repay the substantial financial award, the case underscores the challenges individuals may face when pursuing claims against multinational employers and navigating the legal intricacies across various countries.

MENAFN13032024000045015687ID1107971443