Turkey's current account records USD2.55B deficit in January

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey's Central Bank released data indicating that the country's current account balance recorded a deficit of USD2.55 billion in January. The Central Bank highlighted that when excluding gold and energy from the calculation, the current account balance showed a net surplus of USD3.59 billion for the month. Notably, the deficit in the gold account amounted to USD4.45 billion, while the services sector contributed positively to the overall balance with a net surplus of USD2.79 billion.



Among the various components of the services sector, the travel item notably recorded a net inflow of USD2.19 billion in January. This indicates a significant inflow of revenue from tourism-related activities during the month. These figures provide insights into the dynamics of Turkey's external trade and financial transactions, shedding light on the country's economic performance and its interactions with the global economy.



The data released by the Central Bank underscores the importance of analyzing different components of the current account balance to gain a comprehensive understanding of Turkey's external economic activity. While the overall balance may show a deficit, focusing on specific sectors such as services and gold can reveal areas of strength and potential opportunities for economic growth and development. Additionally, these insights are crucial for policymakers and investors to make informed decisions regarding Turkey's economic policies and financial markets.



"Primary income and secondary income recorded a net outflow of USD 856 million and USD 44 million, respectively," the bank said.



Additionally, Turkey's Central Bank reported that direct investments witnessed a net inflow of USD661 million in January. This indicates positive investor sentiment towards Turkey, as foreign direct investments play a crucial role in supporting economic growth and development by contributing to job creation, technology transfer, and infrastructure enhancement. The inflow of direct investments underscores Turkey's attractiveness as a destination for foreign capital, despite the challenges posed by global economic uncertainties.

