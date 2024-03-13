Acerola Market Is Expected To Reach USD 14,341.8 Million By 2026, At A CAGR Of 8.2%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) People across the globe are increasingly consuming acerola extract through a wide variety of diet foods as a low calorie and low-fat additive. It can be said that the growing health-conscious population is projected to offer abundant growth opportunities for the producers. Moreover, acerola extract is witnessing rising demand in preparing of soup, sauces, and snacks dessert for improving the nutritional benefits. Growing demand for packaged food in the U.S. and the U.K. is surging the demand for acerola extract to improve the overall nutritional value of food. From the past few years, it is widely used to keep meat color intact. Apart from color protection properties, it is also popular in the meat and poultry industry for its cure accelerating abilities. Since it acts as a natural preservative for bakery and meat items, it is anticipated to cater to a wide array of applications in the years to come. For instance, Kemin Industries, Inc. has developed Fortium A ascorbic acid extract as a color protection agent in meat

Liquid segment is growing at a significant CAGR of 7.4% during the forecasted period 2019-2026

Acerola liquid concentrate is an ideal ingredient for a wide range of products such as juice, and medicinal products, which is ultimately propelling the market growth. Furthermore, alcohol-based acerola extract is being increasingly used in alcoholic beverage production, which has significantly escalated the demand for liquid acerola extract. Though, the high cost of liquid acerola extract is one of the major factors influencing the consumers to opt for powder extract, hampering the market growth. On the other hand, alcoholic beverage manufacturers are extensively using liquid acerola extract.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Acerola Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Asia Pacific is witnessing considerable growth due to growing acerola consumption

Asia Pacific is witnessing growing consumption of acerola extract as an antioxidant to limit the damage caused by free radicals to the body as free radicals can cause cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, among others. India and China are the most attractive markets in Asia Pacific for acerola extract in terms of consumption and production. Acerola extract is increasingly used in food and beverage sector to offers additional benefits like vitamin C, meat colour protection, and weight loss.

South America is a major supplier of acerola cherries, in turn offering future growth opportunities for manufacturers in the region

Being a rich source of vitamin C and A, acerola extract and cherries are highly consumed in South America for ages. Many food products and beverages with acerola extract are consumed in South and Central America as a supplement and multivitamin boost. South America is among most prominent acerola cherry suppliers across the globe. Rising demand for cosmetic products with anti-ageing properties and rapidly increasing consumption of cancer preventive and diabetes management medicinal and food products, are likely to drive the Central and South America acerola extract market during the forecast period.

Key Players

This market is experiencing dominance from many small players. Manufacturers in emerging economies are playing key role in the growth of the market. Acquisitions and expansion are major business strategies being performed by players for increased market penetration. For instance, Naturex, own manufacturing operations in over 15 countries with a well-established network of sales offices in more than 20 countries.

Some of the prominent players in the market are Naturex (France), Duas Rodas Institucional (Brazil), Niagro – Nichirei do Brasil Agrícola Ltda. (Brazil), Diana Group (France), The Green Labs LLC (U.S.), NutriBotanica (Brazil), Vita Forte Inc. (U.S.), VidyaHerbs (India), PLANTEX (France), Martin Bauer Group (Germany), Herbal Creative (India), Blue Macaw Flora (Brazil), Herbal Bio Solutions (India), ETChem (China) and Xi'an Green Source Co.,Ltd (China).

Acerola Market Segmentation



By Type



Powder

Liquid



By Application



Food

Beverages

Other



Regions Covered

America



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





South America



Europe



Western Europe



UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Eastern Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Rest of The Middle East



Africa



South Africa

Ghana

Nigeria





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN13032024004597010339ID1107971441