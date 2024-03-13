Investors petitioning for EU army spending spree

(MENAFN) Investors are reportedly lobbying for the establishment of a permanent European Union (EU) debt program, envisioning a lucrative opportunity that would simultaneously support the bloc's increased military spending. The push comes as the European Union grapples with existing bonds issued to combat the impacts of COVID-19, with investors eyeing the potential for higher yields and profits.



The temporary joint European Union debt program, initially launched to finance pandemic recovery efforts, has garnered interest from bond investors who see it as a lucrative avenue for sustained returns. The European Union already has around EUR450 billion (USD492 billion) in outstanding bonds dedicated to countering the effects of the pandemic, but this program is set to conclude after 2026.



Investors are drawn to European Union bonds due to their higher yields compared to sovereign contracts of equivalent or similar ratings. In a notable example, a EUR3 billion European Union bond in February received a staggering EUR81 billion in orders, marking the highest cover ratio recorded in Europe's publicly syndicated debt market, according to Bloomberg's analysis.



Beyond financial gains, investors argue that making the joint European Union debt program permanent could facilitate increased spending on military support for Ukraine without burdening individual member states with additional debt. The potential for joint European Union bonds to address defense needs without further straining countries already grappling with substantial interest payments, such as Italy, Hungary, and Spain, adds a strategic dimension to the investors' proposal.



The idea of joint borrowing has sparked controversy among European Union member states, with differing opinions on its feasibility and implications. Spain's Finance Minister has recently advocated for such an instrument to finance investments in the European Union's economic security and defense. Support from countries like France, Belgium, and Estonia further underscores the ongoing debate surrounding joint European Union funding for common projects.



As the European Union navigates the complexities of balancing financial considerations with military spending objectives, the investors' proposal adds a new layer to the broader conversation about the bloc's economic and security strategies in the face of evolving global challenges.

