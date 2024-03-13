Oil rates rise on Tuesday, amid increasing tensions in Middle East, positive demand outlook

(MENAFN) Oil rates saw an increase on Tuesday, driven by heightened supply risks amidst escalating conflict in the Middle East. Investors awaited key supply and demand data sets from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as inflation data from the US Federal Reserve (Fed).



The international benchmark Brent crude traded at USD82.61 per barrel at 10:41 a.m. local time (0741 GMT), marking a 0.48 percent increase from the previous trading session's closing price of USD82.21 per barrel. Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at USD78.25 per barrel at the same time, reflecting a 0.41 percent rise from the previous session's closing price of USD77.93 per barrel.



Early Asian trade on Tuesday witnessed a surge in oil prices following US and British airstrikes on Yemen’s coastal province of Al Hudaydah on Monday. In response, the Houthi group declared all American and British ships as legitimate military targets.



The escalating tension in the region, particularly in the Red Sea, a crucial sea route for oil and fuel shipments, raised concerns about supply disruptions, consequently exerting upward pressure on oil prices. The joint forces of the UK and US against the Houthi group intensified fears of potential supply disruptions.



The Houthis stated that their attacks aimed to compel Israel to cease its offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 30,800 people and injuries to over 72,200 others since the start of the cross-border offensive on October 7th by the Palestinian group.



Investors are also paying close attention to the forthcoming monthly updates on the oil market.

