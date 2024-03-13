Moscow`s reaction to asset confiscation possibly to trigger international collapse

(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) is grappling with a complex situation involving frozen Russian assets, as Brussels explores legal avenues to redirect these funds to Ukraine. Amidst these efforts, a senior European Union official has raised concerns about the potential repercussions on the global financial system, emphasizing the need to retain a portion of the seized assets as a "safety buffer."



Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict two years ago, the West has frozen approximately USD300 billion in holdings owned by the Russian central bank. Euroclear, a Brussels-based clearing house, holds a significant portion of these assets, amounting to around EUR191 billion (USD205 billion). The European Union is reportedly expediting the decision to allocate the first tranche of up to EUR3 billion from profits generated by these frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, with plans for disbursement as early as July.



However, an unnamed European Union official has cautioned against a complete transfer of funds, stressing the importance of maintaining a reserve to safeguard financial stability. The official highlighted potential challenges Euroclear may face, including a surge in claims, raising concerns about the broader impact on the global financial system.



The European Union's objective is to ensure that once the conflict concludes and settlements become feasible, all provisionally retained funds will be transferred to Ukraine. Nevertheless, the official acknowledges the necessity of retaining a substantial amount in Euroclear to address potential claims and uncertainties arising from the asset transfer.



The looming risk involves the potential response from Moscow if the West proceeds with the expropriation of funds. The official estimates that the Russian central bank might seize approximately EUR33 billion of Euroclear money held in the national securities depository in Moscow. Additionally, there is the possibility of legal action by Russia to seize Euroclear cash from depositories in Hong Kong and Dubai, adding further complexity to the situation.



As the European Union navigates this intricate scenario, balancing the imperative to support Ukraine with the need to mitigate global financial risks remains a delicate challenge. The unfolding developments underscore the interconnected nature of international finance and the potential ramifications of geopolitical decisions on the stability of the global economic system.

