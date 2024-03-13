Figure AI secures Tech Titans big investment to develop human robot

(MENAFN) In a significant development for the field of robotics, Figure AI, a startup specializing in humanoid robot technology, has attracted substantial investment from prominent figures in the tech industry. Led by key players like Jeff Bezos, NVIDIA, and Microsoft, the company recently announced a successful funding round, raising a total of USD675 million. This infusion of capital has propelled Figure AI's valuation to an impressive USD2.6 billion, signaling strong confidence from investors in the company's vision and capabilities.



Founded in 2022, Figure AI has made substantial strides in the development of humanoid robots, particularly its flagship product, Figure 01. Engineered to resemble and mimic human movement, Figure 01 is envisioned as a versatile solution for performing a range of tasks deemed hazardous or undesirable for human workers. With applications spanning manufacturing, shipping, logistics, warehousing, and retail sectors, Figure AI aims to address pressing labor shortages in these industries through the deployment of its advanced robotic systems.



Recently, Figure AI showcased the capabilities of its Model 01 robot in a video demonstration. The robot, equipped with intricate limb articulation and dexterous five-fingered hands, adeptly navigates its environment. In the demonstration, it effortlessly lifts a plastic box, traverses a short distance, and deposits the box onto a conveyor belt, showcasing its potential for autonomously executing routine tasks. The company's long-term objective is to equip Figure 01 with the ability to independently perform a wide array of everyday tasks, marking a significant advancement in robotics technology.



However, achieving this ambitious goal necessitates the continued development of more robust artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Figure AI recognizes that further advancements in AI technology are essential for enhancing the autonomy and adaptability of its humanoid robots, enabling them to operate seamlessly in dynamic environments and handle increasingly complex tasks.



The burgeoning market for humanoid robots underscores the immense potential for Figure AI's innovations. Projections indicate that the market is poised to expand substantially, with estimates forecasting its value to reach USD38 billion by 2035, accompanied by a surge in shipments exceeding 250,000 units by 2030. Despite the promising outlook, the development and deployment of humanoid robots entail significant costs, particularly due to the need for sophisticated components such as actuators and sensors, highlighting the substantial investment required to drive progress in this burgeoning field.



Figure AI's recent funding success not only validates the company's innovative approach to robotics but also underscores the growing interest and investment in advancing humanoid robot technology. With strong backing from industry leaders, Figure AI is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of automation and robotics, revolutionizing industries and redefining the possibilities of human-machine collaboration.

