Waheeda Rehman Donates Personal Film Memorabilia To Film Heritage Foundation

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Legendary Bollywood actress and Padma Shri awardee Waheeda Rehman has donated her personal film memorabilia to Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) for preservation.

The actress was honoured with India's highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke award, last year, and has worked with some of the most renonwned filmmakers of the country like Guru Dutt, Satyajit Ray, Basu Bhattacharya and Yash Chopra, during her career, reports Variety.

The roles essayed by her in films have gone on to become classics in the history of Indian cinema. In a career spanning over five decades, she has worked in more than 90 feature films. Her accolades include a National Film Award and the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

As per Variety, the memorabilia includes the saree she wore to the premiere of 'C.I.D.' in 1956, her photo albums and photographs and lobby cards from 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', 'Chaudvin Ka Chand', 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' and 'Baat Ek Raat Ki'.

Waheeda Rehman said in a statement accessed by Variety:“I'm giving all this to the Film Heritage Foundation, because these are very important memories that need to be preserved. People who are interested in learning about films and the history of Indian cinema can look back at this valuable memorabilia that is preserved at the FHF archive. I hope you all enjoy seeing all these albums.”

The donation was supported and enabled by Sohail Rekhi and Kashvi Rekhi, the son and daughter of Rehman.