Legends League Cricket Appoints Adrian Griffith As Chief Cricket Operations Officer

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Legends League Cricket (LLC) has signed former West Indies player Adrian Griffith as the League's Chief Cricket Operations Officer for the upcoming season.

Griffith has over 15 years of experience in leading and managing various aspects of international cricket, from match officiating and technology to event planning and operations.

According to an LLC statement, Griffith, after completing his assignment with ICC in June 2024 at the T20 World Cup in the USA, will provide support to the LLCT20 Apex Council and technical committee to draft operational documents such as playing conditions and code of conduct.

He will further help to use more technology in the League. He will also be providing support to the governing council with tournament operations.

"I am thrilled to join the Legends League Cricket T20 as an Advisor and Chief Cricket Operations Officer. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the sport. I look forward to working closely with the players, officials, and stakeholders to ensure the league continues to succeed," Griffith said in a statement.

"Together, we will strive to create an unforgettable experience for fans and players while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and sportsmanship. Our collective efforts will make the Legends League T20 Cricket a worldwide premier destination for cricket enthusiasts. I am eager to bring my experience and passion for the game to this role and help take the league to new heights," he added.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "We are one of the most professionally run cricket leagues across the globe. We have had huge success in our last 4 seasons wherein we reached out to more than 1.5 billion people across each of the 4 seasons.

"To further strengthen Legends League Cricket fans' experience of watching Legends Cricket, we are taking onboard Mr. Adrian Griffith. With great pleasure, we welcome him to the Legends family. As the Chief Cricket Operations Officer, he will be bringing in tremendous value to the League and help us enhance the global appeal of the IP."

The upcoming season of LLC will be played across two countries, India and Qatar, from September 11 to October 5.