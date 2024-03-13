Efforts To Improve Financial Position Help This Firm Find Early Week Success

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This firm, a leading online marketplace for %Automotive parts, is dedicated to providing a diverse range of high-quality automotive parts and accessories to customers in the jeep, truck and off-road enthusiast market. And now, a recent debt conversion is helping it on its way to strengthening its balance sheet and alleviating an immediate financial burden.
A technology-driven e-commerce leader in the automotive parts sector, %AutoParts4LessGroup (OTC: FLES) announced in a press release today a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to improve its financial position. Twice over the past week, the firm successfully converted debt and accounts payable totaling $1,195,506 into common stock, with a two-year lockup period.
Christopher Davenport, CEO of Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc., had this to say,“The conversion of $549,978 and $645,000 in debt and accounts payable into common stock, with a two-year lockup, demonstrates the confidence our creditors have in our long-term vision and growth prospects."
Shares were trading up in late afternoon trade.
MENAFN13032024007606016353ID1107971365
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.