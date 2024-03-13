Shares Of Diversified Metals Company Up After Intersecting Semi-Massive Sulphides

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This firm's maiden drill offered promising results after hitting significant semi-massive and massive %Sulphides , sending shares higher while the rest of the market was trending down.

%AbitibiMetals (CSE: AMQ) (OTC: AMQFF) announced in a press release today that its maiden drill program currently underway at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit is continuing to hit significant semi-massive and massive sulphides in drilling at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit. This includes 5% chalcopyrite over 20 meters from 116.5 meters in drill hole 1274-24-335, advanced to test the continuity of a potential satellite zone 500 meters to the west of the main deposit. To date, 22 holes have been completed, totaling 7,074 meters.

Abitibi Metals CEO Jonathon Deluce commented on the possibility of expanding the deposit strike, "The drilling at B26 is delivering exceptional observations of continuity of visual copper mineralization, and it is rare to have such great success so early in a maiden program, which speaks volumes to the potential of this high-grade project."

Canadian shares were trading at $0.53, while U.S. shares were trading lower.