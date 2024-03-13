Small Company With Big Announcement Bid Up Premarket

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Whenever most people think of publicly traded companies, the massive, multi-billion dollar corporations come to mind. What many don't think of first are the tiny companies (micro caps) that are still out there making major moves.

One came across our desk this morning that has a market cap of just over $2 million (as of yesterday's close), however it was announced this morning that the company is to sell certain assets to %MPOWERHealth for $4.5 million, which of course is more than what the company is valued at currently!

Shares of %AssureHoldings

(Nasdaq: IONM) are already on the move so far during Tuesday's premarket as traders are currently bid at $0.56/share (+64.22% implied open for sellers) at the time of writing. It should be an exciting session for this micro cap!

Assure Holdings Corp (Nasdaq: $IONM) is a provider of outsourced intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) and an emerging provider of remote neurology services. The company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure's mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. It provides services across twelve states.