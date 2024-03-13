Apple enlarges presence in China amid slowing iPhone sales

(MENAFN) Amidst a reported slowdown in iPhone sales in the Chinese market, tech giant Apple is gearing up to launch a new store in Shanghai later this month. Scheduled to open its doors on March 21st under the name "Apple Jingan," the new branch marks another addition to Apple's extensive retail network in China. With 46 existing locations across the country, Shanghai stands out as a hub for Apple's retail presence in China.



Reports from Bloomberg News Agency indicate that Apple has ambitious plans for further expansion, with intentions to open numerous new stores or revamp existing locations in the coming years. This strategic move underscores Apple's commitment to maintaining and growing its foothold in one of its key markets.



Despite the company's proactive measures, Apple recently announced a decline in sales in the Greater China region in its latest quarterly results. Revenue dropped to USD20.82 billion, down from USD23.91 billion in the corresponding period the previous year, reflecting challenges in sustaining iPhone sales momentum in the Chinese market.



Moreover, market surveys reveal a shifting landscape in consumer preferences, with iPhones now ranking fourth among the six most popular phones in urban areas of China. This data underscores the intensifying competition and evolving consumer dynamics that Apple must navigate as it seeks to regain momentum in the Chinese smartphone market.



Against this backdrop, the opening of the new Apple store in Shanghai represents a strategic move aimed at reinforcing the company's brand presence and engaging with Chinese consumers directly. It remains to be seen how Apple's localized strategies and retail initiatives will fare in addressing the challenges posed by the evolving Chinese market dynamics.

