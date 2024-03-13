Turkey generates USD71.5B from privatization activities over 1986-2023 period

(MENAFN) According to data compiled by a Turkish news agency from Turkey's privatization authority, the country has generated a total of USD71.5 billion from privatization activities spanning the years 1986 to 2023. The modernization of privatization practices in Turkey commenced in 1986, targeting various entities such as unfinished facilities, small-scale enterprises, large factories, and public offerings.



Over the years, privatization efforts gained momentum across several sectors including textiles, petrochemicals, cement, feed industry, iron and steel, tobacco and alcohol, and electricity distribution. The Privatization Board of Turkey oversaw a total of USD71.5 billion in privatization transactions between 1986 and 2023, as detailed in the authority's 2023 annual report.



In 2023 alone, 51 privatization tenders were conducted, resulting in approximately USD181 million in revenue. When combined with installments from 2022, the total revenue for 2023 reached USD440 million. Additionally, transfers to the Treasury from these privatization activities amounted to USD346 million.



Looking ahead, the privatization authority is gearing up for a public offering of Turkey’s state-owned electricity operator, Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS). Meanwhile, plans are underway for the retendering of Fenerbahce Marina, situated on Istanbul's Asiatic coast, in the second quarter of 2024. Furthermore, the privatization of Cesmeli port in the northwestern province of Tekirdag, and the Gokceada Kuzu Port and Kabatepe Port in the northwestern city of Canakkale, are scheduled for completion later this year. These initiatives signify Turkey's ongoing commitment to advancing its privatization agenda and leveraging private sector participation for economic development and growth.

