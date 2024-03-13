Perspectives from New Zealand, global trends highlight challenges, opportunities

(MENAFN) In New Zealand, female CEOs command significantly higher average salaries than their male counterparts, with women earning an average of USD5.9 million, more than double the USD2.6 million earned by men. This finding underscores the Pacific nation's remarkable progress in achieving strong board representation, with over 40 percent of CEOs being female, as indicated by the MSCI ACWI index tracking 2,868 large and mid-cap companies across developed and emerging markets.



However, while New Zealand leads in female CEO representation, many developed countries continue to lag behind in promoting gender diversity in senior leadership roles. For instance, countries like Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Germany have less than 5 percent of female executives in senior positions, highlighting the disparity in gender representation. In Switzerland, women earn significantly less than their male counterparts, with reports indicating a fourfold difference in earnings, further underscoring the challenges faced by women in achieving equal pay and representation.



In Asia, countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong also exhibit low levels of female CEO representation, with less than 5 percent of CEOs being female. Despite this, in South Korea, female CEOs earn more than their male counterparts, as revealed by the MSCI report. Although there has been a modest increase in board seats held by women, rising from 24.5 percent to 25.8 percent in 2023, experts caution that more concerted efforts are needed to ensure gender parity and provide women with stable tenures on corporate boards.



Chitra Hepburn, Head of ESG and Climate at MSCI Asia Pacific, highlights the persistent gap between women entering corporate boards and their tenure, with the average time spent by women on any board being approximately three-and-a-half years. This disparity underscores the need for sustained efforts to address barriers to women's advancement in corporate leadership roles.



Among the sectors tracked by MSCI, the IT sector emerges as having the largest proportion of male-dominated boards, comprising 15 percent of all boards, with a modest increase of 0.8 percent from the previous year. Following closely behind is the materials manufacturing sector, with 14 percent of boards being male-dominated. These findings shed light on the ongoing challenges and opportunities in promoting gender diversity and equality in corporate leadership globally.

