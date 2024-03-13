Industrial production in Mexico hikes by 0.4 percent in January

(MENAFN) According to Mexico's statistical authority, industrial production in January experienced a modest increase of 0.4 percent compared to the previous month. This figure aligned with market expectations, following a 0.7 percent decline observed in December 2023. The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) highlighted that the manufacturing sector played a significant role in driving this growth, posting a notable gain of 2.2 percent in January. Additionally, the mining sector saw a more modest increase of 0.2 percent, contributing to the overall positive trend in industrial output.



Looking at the performance on an annual basis, industrial activity in January showed a 1.9 percent expansion compared to the same month in the previous year. This indicates a gradual recovery in industrial output over the past year, albeit with some fluctuations. Notably, the construction sector emerged as the key driver of this annual growth, demonstrating a substantial increase of 17.9 percent year-on-year.



The data provided by INEGI underscores the resilience of Mexico's industrial sector amid ongoing economic challenges. While the country has faced headwinds such as the global economic slowdown and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the positive growth observed in industrial production suggests a degree of stability and resilience within the sector. Moving forward, continued efforts to support industrial development and enhance productivity will be essential for sustaining economic growth and fostering resilience in Mexico's economy.

