US stock exchanges increase by 0.1 percent on Tuesday’s open

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US stock exchanges opened with mixed performance following the release of consumer inflation figures for February, which exceeded expectations.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 37 points, or 0.1 percent, reaching 38,731 at 9:41 a.m. EDT (1341GMT). In contrast, the S&P 500 index rose by seven points, or 0.15 percent, reaching 5,125, while the Nasdaq increased by 35 points, or 0.22 percent, to 16,054 at the same time.



The consumer inflation rate in the US climbed by 3.2 percent annually in February, with a monthly increase of 0.4 percent, surpassing market forecasts.



The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, experienced a decline of 3.7 percent, reaching 14.65. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield rose by 1.1 percent, reaching 4.152 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index showed a gain of 0.25 percent, reaching 103.03, while the euro depreciated by 0.18 percent against the greenback, trading at USD1.0906.



In the commodities market, precious metals experienced losses, with gold declining by 1.1 percent to USD2,158 per ounce and silver decreasing by 1.6 percent to USD24.07.



Oil prices also saw a slight decline, with global benchmark Brent crude trading at USD82.08 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at USD77.84.

