(MENAFN) In a concerning development, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reportedly targeted employees of the Union of Orthodox Journalists (UOJ) in recent raids, according to a statement from the group on Tuesday. The UOJ has been actively reporting on the persecution faced by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) at the hands of the government-backed Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). The SBU agents conducted raids, seizing computer equipment and phones from UOJ employees, though no charges have been filed against them, as reported on the group's Telegram channel.



The UOJ, known for its coverage of the ongoing tensions between the UOC and the government-favored OCU, stated that SBU agents have also visited participants in prayer vigils.



The union refrained from providing further details but pledged to share additional information as it becomes available.



The SBU, as of now, has not officially commented on the reported raids. It is worth noting that the SBU has previously attempted to have the UOJ's website blocked within Ukraine, raising concerns about freedom of the press and the right to dissent.



President Vladimir Zelensky's government has been accused of launching a campaign against the UOC, labeling the canonical church as an "agent of Moscow." This crackdown has faced criticism from Russia, which views it as a violation of human rights, though such protests have seen limited success.



In a related incident last week, the SBU arrested Archpriest Boris Brodovsky from the Cherkasy diocese, charging him with making "anti-Ukrainian and pro-Russian statements." The priest was accused of spreading "fake news" and engaging in religious discrimination for criticizing OCU seizures of UOC churches.



The ongoing seizures of UOC property and the potential ban of the UOC through proposed legislation have sparked concerns, with critics warning that such measures could jeopardize Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union. As the situation unfolds, international attention is increasingly focused on the reported suppression of religious freedoms and the role of the SBU in these actions.

