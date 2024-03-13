Inflation in United States exceeds expectations, European stocks rise

(MENAFN) In February, the annual inflation rate in the United States surged to 3.2 percent, marking an increase from January's 3.1 percent and surpassing expectations of a stabilization at 3.1 percent. This acceleration in inflation, particularly in core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, exceeded forecasts for the second consecutive month. The core consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent compared to January, and on an annual basis, it recorded a notable increase of 3.8 percent. Economists emphasize the significance of the core measure as a more reliable indicator of inflation trends compared to the overall Consumer Price Index, which also saw a 0.4 percent rise from January and a 3.2 percent increase from the previous year, largely influenced by escalating gasoline prices, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



Meanwhile, European stocks experienced a positive trajectory, buoyed by robust corporate earnings and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which continue to fuel concerns about oil supplies. The European STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.4 percent during trading sessions, edging closer to a record peak attained the previous week. Notably, sectors associated with oil and gas witnessed notable gains, with a roughly 1 percent increase attributed to rising crude oil prices. Among individual companies, Generali saw its shares rise by 1 percent following the announcement of its stellar profits in 2023.



In the realm of technology, Oracle's shares, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, surged by 5.6 percent after the American company outperformed quarterly profit expectations. Furthermore, anticipation built as Oracle prepares to issue a joint announcement with chip giant NVIDIA. This positive performance in the stock market reflects investor optimism driven by strong corporate earnings and ongoing geopolitical developments, underlining the interconnectedness of global economic factors influencing market dynamics.

