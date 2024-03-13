Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army Holds Session On Commander's Training System

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Combined Arms Army holds a session on the commander training
system with commanders and deputies of battalions and batteries, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the
Azerbaijan Defence Ministry.
The session concentrated on improving the theoretical knowledge
and practical skills of the officers and strengthening their skills
in the management of units. The main focus was on the planning and
conducting of exercises in tactical, intelligence, shooting,
physical, and drill training.
In the classes held, questions such as the importance of the new
requirements that have arisen in modern battles, possible problems
in management, and other issues in the fight against drones and
small-sized quadrocopters have been worked out.
The physical and drill training of the officers involved in the
commander's training session were checked, and the guidelines and
topography were examined.
In the end, the session was analysed, and the officers were
instructed to further increase the level of combat training and
professionalism of the subordinate personnel, adapt the training to
real combat conditions, and use technological innovations.
