Gas Pipeline Damaged In Chernihiv Region Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A gas pipeline was damaged in the village of Hremiach, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, Chernihiv region, as a result of Russian shelling.
The Department of of Civil Protection and Defense of Chernihiv Regional State Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.
"In the village of Hremyach, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, as a result of enemy shelling, a medium-pressure gas pipeline with a diameter of 155 mm was damaged, which was disconnected by employees of Chernihivgaz at 15:30 on March 12. This left 50 consumers without gas supply," the statement said.
Read also:
Russians start using drones with incendiary mixture in Chernihiv
region
As reported, on March 7, a 52-year-old civilian man was killed in the Semenivka community of the Chernihiv region as a result of mortar shelling.
MENAFN13032024000193011044ID1107971304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.