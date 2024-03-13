Gas Pipeline Damaged In Chernihiv Region Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A gas pipeline was damaged in the village of Hremiach, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, Chernihiv region, as a result of Russian shelling.

The Department of of Civil Protection and Defense of Chernihiv Regional State Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"In the village of Hremyach, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, as a result of enemy shelling, a medium-pressure gas pipeline with a diameter of 155 mm was damaged, which was disconnected by employees of Chernihivgaz at 15:30 on March 12. This left 50 consumers without gas supply," the statement said.

Russians start using drones with incendiary mixture inregion

As reported, on March 7, a 52-year-old civilian man was killed in the Semenivka community of the Chernihiv region as a result of mortar shelling.