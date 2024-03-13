Day Of Mourning For Those Killed In Russian Shelling Announced In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tomorrow, the Day of Mourning for those killed in the enemy attack on the evening of March 12 will be declared in Kryvyi Rih.

Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Tomorrow, March 14, the Day of Mourning for the victims of the enemy terrorist attack on our city will be announced in Kryvyi Rih. Condolences to the families and friends of the victims," he wrote.

As reported, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih on the evening of March 12. Four people were killed, and 43 people were injured of varying severity, including 12 children. The youngest are only two months old and 11 months old. 20 people were hospitalized, including nine children. Four adults and two children are still in serious condition. 23 people, including three children, are being treated on an outpatient basis.

20 injured inmedical facilities due to enemy strike

As a result of the enemy missile attack, 20 high-rise buildings, more than 400 apartments, 10 cars, two kindergartens, two schools, an enterprise, an administrative building, and grocery stores were damaged.