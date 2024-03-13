Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Russian Missile Over Sea In Odesa Region In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of March 13, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a guided missile over the sea in the Odesa region.

This was reported on Facebook by the South Operational Command, Ukrinform reported.

"In the morning, the enemy insidiously launched a missile attack on the Odesa region. The guided missile, fired from a tactical aircraft, was destroyed by the Air Defense Forces over the sea," the post reads.

The military noted that the enemy continues the tactics of targeted missile strikes, testing, and reconnaissance of air defense systems.

As reported, three people injured in Odesa as a result of a Russian drone hitting a high-rise building on March 2 are in serious condition in hospital.