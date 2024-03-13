American senators pressure Biden to stop weaponizing Israel

(MENAFN) In a notable development, a group of Democrats in the United States Senate, including Senator Bernie Sanders, has called on President Joe Biden to cease providing weapons to Israel until it lifts restrictions on humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The New York Times reported on Monday that this plea is grounded in the assertion that continuing to arm Israel would be a violation of the 1961 Foreign Assistance Act.



Last month, the Senate approved an emergency national security aid bill, allocating an additional USD14.1 billion in military aid to Israel, including USD10 billion for offensive weapons in its conflict against Hamas. The group of senators argues that Biden's support for Israel contradicts the Foreign Assistance Act, which prohibits providing assistance to any country that hinders the transport or delivery of United States humanitarian aid, either directly or indirectly.



The senators, in a letter to President Biden, emphasized the need for an immediate and substantial expansion of humanitarian access and safe aid deliveries throughout Gaza. They warned of serious consequences if these measures were not implemented, citing existing United States law.



Senator Bernie Sanders, in a separate statement to the New York Times, expressed hope that President Biden would comprehend the growing dissatisfaction among members of Congress and the American people regarding the destruction in Gaza and the risk of mass starvation.



This call to halt weapons sales comes as President Biden announced plans in his State of the Union speech to construct a temporary dock on the Gaza shoreline, facilitating the large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid. The decision to establish a sea route for aid comes in response to Israeli obstructions of road deliveries and increasing concerns about a widespread famine affecting 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza. The senators' plea underscores the complex dynamics surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the moral and legal considerations associated with military aid.

MENAFN13032024000045015687ID1107971300