Turkish BIST opens Wednesday’s session with 0.25 percent surge

(MENAFN) At the commencement of Wednesday's trading session, Turkey's main stock index saw a modest increase of 0.25 percent, or 22.82 points, reaching a level of 9,091.85 points. This uptick follows a previous day's performance where the index closed at 9,069.03 points, marking a gain of 0.69 percent. The daily trading volume on Tuesday amounted to 97 billion Turkish liras (USD3.01 billion).



In terms of currency exchange rates, the USD/TRY pair was noted at 32.0930, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 35.0580, and the GBP/TRY traded at 41.0370 as of 10:25 a.m. (0725GMT). These exchange rates reflect the ongoing dynamics in the foreign exchange market, impacting the purchasing power and international trade of the Turkish economy.



Meanwhile, the prices of commodities continued to be closely monitored. The price of one ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,165.25, indicating fluctuations in the precious metals market. Similarly, the price of Brent crude oil per barrel hovered around USD82.20, underlining the ongoing volatility in global oil markets and its implications for energy-dependent economies like Turkey.

