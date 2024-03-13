UK urges probe into misconduct by Israeli soldiers towards doctors in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the British government expressed the necessity for clarification and a thorough investigation into allegations concerning the behavior of Israeli soldiers during the recent raid at the Nasser Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip.



Andrew Mitchell, the Foreign Office minister for international development and Africa, cited reports from Palestinian medical personnel who claimed to have been subjected to mistreatment, including being blindfolded, detained, coerced into stripping, and subjected to repeated beatings by Israeli forces.



"I think that a full explanation and investigation is required and that is what the British government is pressing for," he stated at the House of Commons, emphasizing the importance of conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.



When questioned about the timing of the UK government's decision to reconsider its funding cuts to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Mitchell stood by the decision and mentioned that it would await an interim report on the agency's neutrality before reassessing.



"We are doing all we can to increase age into Gaza," he further mentioned.



Last month, several countries halted their funding to UNRWA after Israeli allegations surfaced, suggesting that 12 of the agency's numerous employees were involved in the October 7 attack on Israel.



The agency is currently investigating these allegations, cautioning that discontinuing funding could lead to a catastrophic situation.



Following their suspension of funding, both the EU and Canada later declared that they would recommence their support.



Since October 7, Israel has enforced a severe blockade on Gaza, pushing its inhabitants, particularly those in the northern region, to the brink of starvation.



According to local health authorities, the Israeli war on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 31,100 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with over 72,700 others sustaining injuries amid widespread destruction and shortages of essential resources.

