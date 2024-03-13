American giants Apple, Tesla face challenges in Chinese market

(MENAFN) Apple and Tesla, two of the most prominent American consumer companies in China, are encountering significant hurdles in maintaining their foothold in the country's competitive landscape. Despite their previous successes, cracks in their strategies have become apparent as local competitors steadily gain ground, fueled by a surge in patriotism that often overrides the appeal of foreign brands.



The latest figures reveal a decline in market share and sales for both companies, indicating the intensifying competition they face domestically. This trend is exacerbated by geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, further challenging their market positioning. In response, both Apple and Tesla have resorted to implementing discounts in a bid to sustain their attractiveness to Chinese consumers.



Of particular concern is the rapid shift away from Apple, triggered in part by a government-led campaign discouraging the use of iPhones among state employees. This initiative coincides with the resurgence of Chinese tech giant Huawei, hailed as a national hero following its successful navigation of US sanctions and the launch of a locally-produced smartphone boasting cutting-edge fifth-generation network capabilities.



The gravity of Apple's predicament was underscored at a recent monumental gathering of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, where numerous attendees disclosed their preference for Chinese-made smartphones over Apple devices. This shift underscores the increasing preference among Chinese consumers for domestic brands, posing a formidable challenge to Apple and Tesla as they navigate an increasingly complex and competitive market landscape in China.

