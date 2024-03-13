Germany exposes great army deficiency

(MENAFN) Germany continues to grapple with longstanding issues afflicting its military, as highlighted in the annual report presented by the parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr, Eva Hoegl. Despite ambitious plans announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in May 2022 to overhaul and significantly expand the nation's military capabilities, the latest report suggests that efforts to address personnel shortages have fallen short.



In the face of a EUR100 billion (USD107.35 billion) investment aimed at transforming the Bundeswehr into the largest NATO army in Europe, the results have not met expectations.



Hoegl's report, presented on Tuesday, revealed that instead of an increase, the military personnel shortage worsened over the past year. By the end of 2022, the Bundeswehr numbered just under 182,000, a decrease from the 183,000 in uniform at the close of 2021.



Furthermore, the report indicated that the Bundeswehr is set to fall short of the government's target of 203,000 troops by 2031.



The commissioner highlighted the persistently high dropout rate in the military, coupled with a decline in new applications compared to the previous year. Hoegl warned that the Bundeswehr is facing an aging and shrinking force, with approximately 20,000 positions remaining unfilled.



The gravity of the situation has prompted Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to consider enlisting non-nationals into the military ranks. Pistorius noted in January that Germany would not be the first European armed forces to take such a step, emphasizing that some individuals living in Germany for generations have not acquired citizenship.



As Germany grapples with these ongoing challenges in bolstering its military capabilities, the revelations in Hoegl's report underscore the urgency of addressing systemic issues to meet the nation's strategic goals and commitments within NATO. The persistent personnel shortages and recruitment struggles highlight the complexities facing the Bundeswehr as it navigates a path toward enhanced military capacity.

MENAFN13032024000045015687ID1107971290