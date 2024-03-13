Russia positions ‘game changer’ arm against Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant development in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showcasing the deployment of Su-34 bombers dropping FAB-500 glide munitions. This weaponry is being hailed as a 'game-changer' due to its destructive potential and an impressive deployment range of up to 80 kilometers. The footage, seemingly captured from a camera attached to the side of an aircraft, reveals several bombs dropping and subsequently deploying their wings.



What makes these FAB-500 glide munitions distinctive is the inclusion of a unified planning and correction module (UMPC), transforming standard free-falling bombs into guided glide munitions. Each of the high-explosive aerial FAB-500 bombs seen in the video carries a substantial 300-kilogram payload. The UMPC system has been applied not only to the FAB-500 but also to other older Soviet aerial gravity bombs, such as the FAB-1500, a 1.5-tonne weapon with nearly half of its weight consisting of high explosives, resulting in highly destructive and effective glide munitions.



Western experts and media outlets, including the Washington Post and CNN, have noted the "dramatic" effectiveness of these modernized bombs against Ukrainian forces. The UMPC-fitted bombs prove challenging for Ukrainian troops to defend against, given their ability to traverse long distances with accuracy. Fired from Russian jets well beyond the effective range of Kiev's existing aerial defense systems, these munitions leave Ukrainian forces vulnerable and unable to effectively counter them.



Ukrainian commanders have acknowledged the "very high destructive power" of these munitions, with Dmitry Lykhoviy, a Ukrainian military spokesman, emphasizing that the Russian bombs can completely demolish houses and foundations used for defense fortifications. The introduction of these advanced weapons marks a significant shift in the dynamics of the conflict, raising concerns about the devastating impact on Ukraine's defensive capabilities and the overall escalation of hostilities in the region.

