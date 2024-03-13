Youth Minister Affirms The State's Interest To Support Youthآ's Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Youth Affairs, and Communications Affairs Daoud Marafie reaffirmed the state's commitment to creating the right conditions for young people to grow in confidence, support, and ability to achieve their goals and make them a reality that advances the countryآ's progress and prosperity.

Minister Marafie emphasized the importance of Kuwaiti Youth Day, celebrated on March 13 each year, as an opportunity to renew the covenant with ambitious youth. The government is committed to providing opportunities and resources for future leaders and innovators, with the support of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the active follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sabah. Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Prime Minister.

Youth Public Authority is dedicated to youth development, empowerment, and rehabilitation, aiming to achieve their social, economic, sports, cultural, scientific, and technical aspirations. The Authority plans to improve work, enhance education and training opportunities, and foster a pioneering environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and leadership, ensuring a successful future for the youth.

Marafie expressed gratitude to all young individuals who diligently strive to achieve their goals and contribute to their country, encouraging them to continue achieving success and taking responsibility for a prosperous future for Kuwait.

He invited every Kuwaiti youth with achievements, contributions, and community projects to apply for the sixth edition of the Kuwait Award for Excellence and Youth Creativity, which is sponsored by His Highness the Prime Minister, in various fields such as entrepreneurship, culture, literature, science, technology, arts, media, volunteer work, forensic sciences, environment, and sustainability through the website of the Authority at (end)

