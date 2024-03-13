Amiri Diwan Thanks Well-Wishers For Congratulating The Amir, Al-Sabah Family

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) -- Amiri Diwan expressed gratitude to citizens and residents for congratulating His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Al-Sabah family on the occasion of Ramadan. The Diwan expressed utmost congratulations for all citizens and residents for this holy month, wishing unity and blessings for Kuwait. (end) tm

