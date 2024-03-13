Updating Casualty Of Attack Near Tyre

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 13 (KUNA) -- Lebanon has lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council in the aftermath of Israeli occupation's attacks on civilians in the country.

The foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it filed the protest in retaliation for the Israeli attacks on March 11-12, targeting civilians in the northeastern town of Baalbeck.

Such escalation has reached areas far from the southern borders, signaling Israel's desire to expand the conflict and drag the region into war, the ministry said.

It said that Lebanon asked the international community to coerce the Israeli occupation to halt the continuous and mounting attacks, asking the council's member states to denounce the offensives and seek to implement the UN resolution 1701 to pave the way for sustainable stability in the border regions.

Israeli aircraft, over the past hours, struck Baalbeck and a region near Tyre, killing four persons and wounding several others.

Earlier today, a drone of the Israeli occupation attacked a car and motorbike near the southern port city of Tyre on Wednesday killing two persons person and wounding two others, according to the official National News Agency.

The NNA reported that the attack occurred on Al-Hosh road south of the city.

Tit-for-tat attacks have been escalating across the southern borders between the Lebanese resistance and the occupation forces. (end)

