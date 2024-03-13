Putin remembers how Trump questioned him about ‘Sleepy Joe’

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Russian journalist Dmitry Kiselyov, President Vladimir Putin commented on the ongoing electoral campaign in the United States, describing it as "increasingly uncivilized." Despite the observation, Putin emphasized that Russia would refrain from meddling in the internal affairs of the United States and expressed a willingness to work with any elected United States president.



During the interview, Putin recalled an intriguing conversation with former President Donald Trump in 2020. According to Putin, Trump reproached him for allegedly sympathizing with Joe Biden, the current United States president. Putin quoted Trump as saying, "Do you want Sleepy Joe to win?" This revelation comes amid past accusations that Russia meddled in the United States elections, with Putin dismissing such claims as "complete nonsense."



Last month, when questioned about the 2024 United States presidential election and who would be better for Russia, Putin straightforwardly expressed his preference for President Joe Biden. Putin cited Biden's experience and predictability, describing him as a politician of the old sort.



Despite these comments, Putin declined to provide further commentary on the current pre-election situation in the United States, but he remarked on the increasing lack of civility in the American political landscape. He went on to state that it is evident to everyone that the American political system cannot claim to be truly democratic in any sense of the word.



The interview sheds light on the complex dynamics between Putin, Trump, and Biden, providing insights into past conversations and Putin's perspective on the United States electoral process. As the United States election campaign unfolds, Putin's observations and Russia's stance on non-interference add another layer to the global scrutiny of the American democratic system.

