White House claims Ukraine`s ammunition insufficiency harms America strategically

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to address Ukraine's ammunition shortage, the Biden administration has announced a new aid package valued at up to USD300 million, two months after initially running out of funds for weapons support. The financial backing, sourced from the Pentagon's 'drawdown authority,' is set to include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, artillery rounds, cluster munitions, AT4 anti-armor systems, and missiles for M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers.



This development comes after the administration confirmed in January that it had depleted the replenishment funds allocated by Congress. However, according to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, "unanticipated savings" negotiated in the Department of Defense's weapons contracts have paved the way for this new aid package.



The announcement underscores the Biden administration's commitment to supporting Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. President Biden has attributed recent battlefield losses, including the fall of Avdeevka to Russian forces, to the Ukrainian troops' struggle with ammunition rationing. He placed blame on Republican lawmakers, stating that Congress has not approved his request for over $60 billion in additional aid.



Sullivan emphasized the strategic implications of Ukraine's ammunition shortage, stating, "When Russian troops advance, and its guns fire, Ukraine does not have enough ammunition to fire back. That’s costing terrain, it’s costing lives, and it’s costing us – the United States and the NATO alliance – strategically."



While the new aid package aims to address immediate concerns, questions linger about the broader strategy and the administration's request for additional funding. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives has pushed back against Biden's demand for more money, asserting that the president lacks a clear strategy for ending the conflict with Russia and accusing him of prolonging the bloodshed without a comprehensive plan for resolution. As the situation unfolds, the allocation of funds and the broader approach to the Ukraine crisis remain subjects of scrutiny and debate.

