Netanyahu pledges to finish task in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a resolute stance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again expressed his commitment to eradicating the Palestinian Hamas movement, emphasizing that international criticism and pressure on civilian casualties will not deter Israel when its "very survival is at stake." Netanyahu made these remarks during a video address to the pro-Israel AIPAC organization in Washington, where he vowed to extend the offensive into Rafah, a significant city near Gaza's border with Egypt.



Despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu rejected such appeals, asserting that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) must continue operations to clear out remaining Hamas strongholds. He specifically pointed to Rafah as a critical battleground, stating that to achieve victory in this conflict, it is imperative to destroy the remaining Hamas battalions in the city.



Netanyahu argued that failure to do so would risk Hamas regrouping, rearming, and reconquering Gaza, bringing the region back to square one and posing an intolerable threat that Israel cannot accept.



The Israeli Prime Minister emphasized the need to "finish the job in Rafah" while ensuring the safety of the civilian population. IDF's instructions for Palestinians to evacuate the northern part of the enclave have led to a significant refugee presence in Rafah and its surroundings.



Netanyahu's determination to press forward with the offensive underscores the deeply entrenched conflict between Israel and Hamas, with the ongoing violence lasting over five months.



The article delves into the background of the conflict, highlighting the October 7 attack by Hamas fighters that prompted Netanyahu to declare war on the militant group and impose a near-total siege on Gaza. The toll on civilians has been significant, with over 31,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, reportedly killed by Israeli forces, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The international community continues to grapple with finding a resolution to the conflict, balancing concerns about civilian casualties with the Israeli government's commitment to what it sees as ensuring its survival.

