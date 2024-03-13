American legislator claims Biden fled prosecution on ‘senile cooperator theory’

(MENAFN) In a recent House Judiciary Committee hearing, United States Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of special prosecutor Robert Hur not to pursue criminal charges against President Joe Biden for mishandling classified documents. Gaetz argued that Biden was seemingly spared legal accountability under what he termed the "senile cooperator theory." Hur, defending his decision, acknowledged evidence indicating that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed" state secrets taken from the White House after completing his term as vice president in 2017.



During the heated exchange, Gaetz questioned Hur's rationale, asserting that the doubt about Biden's intent stemmed from the "senile cooperator theory." Gaetz claimed that Biden's perceived ineptitude in responding to the investigation created uncertainty regarding intent, making it challenging to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury. He voiced frustration over the contrasting treatment of former President Donald Trump, who faces prosecution for mishandling classified documents, while Biden seemingly evades similar legal consequences due to what Gaetz described as cognitive shortcomings, stating that "the elevator is not going to the top floor."



Hur concluded his investigation last month, issuing a report that detailed his findings. Among the reasons cited for not pursuing criminal charges was the difficulty in persuading a jury to convict a president portrayed during the investigation as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." The debate over the "senile cooperator theory" and its impact on legal accountability for top officials adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing scrutiny of Biden's actions regarding classified information, raising questions about the intersection of intent, cognitive abilities, and presidential responsibilities in matters of national security.

