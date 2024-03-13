Moscow responds to American complaints over South American press attendance

(MENAFN) In response to the recent congressional testimony of General Laura Jane Richardson, the head of the United States Southern Command, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed claims that Russian media outlets were actively working to tarnish the image of the United States in Latin America. Richardson had expressed concerns over the impact of Spanish-language Russian outlets such as RT and Sputnik Mundo, accusing them of creating a negative image of the United States and undermining its interests in the region.



Zakharova, in a post on her Telegram channel, asserted that Moscow hardly needs to exert time and effort to make Washington look bad, suggesting that broadcasting President Joe Biden's speeches around the clock would be sufficient for such an effect. She highlighted the apparent contradiction in Richardson's claims, pointing out that if Russian media aimed to create a negative image of the United States, they would not invest in reporting or documentaries.



The testimony took place during a session of the House Armed Services Committee, focusing on the annual report on the posture of the United States military and ongoing security challenges. General Richardson, who has headed the United States Southern Command since October 2021, emphasized her concerns about the influence of Russian media in the Caribbean and Latin America south of Mexico.



This is not the first time Richardson has raised alarms about the presence of Russian media in the region. In a similar vein last year, she accused outlets like Sputnik Mundo, RT en Español, and even the Venezuelan-based teleSUR (which has no connection to Russia) of spreading disinformation that undermines democracies across the hemisphere. Richardson highlighted the significant social media following of these outlets, collectively amassing over 31 million followers.



In her recent testimony, Richardson reiterated her claims that teleSUR is somehow linked to Russia and accused Russian outlets of spreading anti-United States messaging through traditional and social media platforms. The dismissal by the Russian Foreign Ministry adds another layer to the ongoing tensions over media influence between the two nations in Latin America, raising questions about the narratives presented by both sides and their impact on regional perceptions.

