Trump promises to set free Capitol rebels

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement on his Truth Social platform, former United States President Donald Trump has pledged to prioritize the release of what he calls "wrongfully imprisoned" Capitol Hill rioters as one of his "first acts" if he returns to the White House. The statement comes amid ongoing legal proceedings involving nearly 1,400 Trump supporters who participated in the January 6 protest, during which a crowd of Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol to contest the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.



Trump's declaration, posted on Monday, outlined his envisioned initial actions as president, including closing the border, focusing on energy initiatives, and advocating for the release of individuals implicated in the January 6 events. The riot, initially a protest against the certification of the election results, escalated into violence, leading to numerous arrests and charges against participants.



The January 6 riot has been a source of contention, with the Biden administration labeling it an "insurrection," while Trump and his allies argue against the severity of the charges. As of last week, 1,358 people have faced legal consequences related to the incident, primarily for misdemeanor trespassing offenses. However, 127 individuals have been charged with more serious offenses, such as using weapons or injuring police officers, with some receiving substantial prison sentences.



Trump himself is facing federal charges for allegedly instigating the riot. Prosecutors contend that his speech, in which he urged supporters to "fight like hell" against the certification of Biden's win, constitutes conspiracy against the United States. Trump's legal team maintains that his words were within the bounds of free speech and emphasized his call for peaceful and patriotic protests. The former president's commitment to supporting those charged in the Capitol Hill riot adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate over the legal consequences and interpretations of the January 6 events.

