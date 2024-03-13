Poll shows support for LGBTQ security drops

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) has revealed a notable decline in public support for LGBTQ anti-discrimination laws in the United States, marking the first such decrease since 2015. While the poll indicated an increase in the number of Americans identifying as something other than heterosexual, the data unveiled a dip in support for key LGBTQ rights, including same-sex marriage rights and protections against housing and employment discrimination.



According to the PRRI survey released on Tuesday, 67 percent of United States adults expressed support for same-sex marriage rights, down from 69 percent in 2022. Concurrently, backing for LGBTQ protections against housing and employment discrimination decreased to 76 percent from 80 percent, and opposition to allowing businesses to refuse service based on religious beliefs dropped to 60 percent from 65 percent. The decline in support, particularly for anti-discrimination measures, is being viewed as a potential "warning sign" by PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman.



While a majority of Americans across political and religious spectrums still favor LGBTQ protections, the dip in support highlights a shifting landscape and the need for continued advocacy. Melissa Deckman emphasized, "This is really the first time we've seen a decline in support," cautioning that hard-fought rights cannot be taken for granted. The survey findings underscore the evolving nature of public sentiment on LGBTQ issues, urging sustained efforts to ensure the preservation and advancement of these rights.



The survey also revealed a stark partisan divide, with only 59 percent of Republicans expressing support for anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans, compared to 89 percent of Democrats. Republican backing for such laws experienced a decline from 66 percent in 2022, reaching a level even lower than the 61 percent recorded in 2015. Against a backdrop of conservative pushback and legislative restrictions in Republican-controlled states, the findings shed light on the complex landscape of LGBTQ rights in contemporary American society.

